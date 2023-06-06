There is stress in our streets. There are no breaks. Working people have jobs without dignity and cannot forgive those who humiliate them. Great companies, once local and family-owned, have been subsumed by distant corporate reptiles, who treat employees like livestock and customers like hedonists, respecting neither.
Wealth inequality destroys democracy by design. The capture of government by corporate power incarnates a soulless beast, drunk on dominance, and the only thing this beast relishes more than war in Ukraine is the prospect of war in Taiwan. The entire process of federal budgeting grovels before this beast, which gobbles its $800 billion-plus a year to turn places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen into blood lands and squander lives, yet has won no war since 1945.