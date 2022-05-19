Well that pesky piece of concrete in Hanover Square is finally gone. The one that stood so proudly for so long that was dedicated to all the young soldiers that died in the Confederate army. The one that represented all the parents that lost young sons fighting for a cause they thought was just, and it wasn’t slavery.
Ninety-nine percent of these young men never owned a slave. They would rather have stayed home with their family and gone fishing. But the woke people who’s feelings were hurt by this inert statue got their way. Now, what will go in its place? May I suggest a statue of a Union soldier who died fighting for the freedom of the slaves? Fat chance. That kind of thing doesn’t happen in a left-leaning world.
In the cemetery plot buried with my grandparents is a great uncle who died at age 22 fighting for the Union army to free the slaves. Why do I never see a letter or a newspaper article from a leftie thanking the Union soldiers for their sacrifice who died fighting for their freedom? I’ll wait, but tain’t gonna happen.
Even though my family was on the other side in this war I am in total disagreement with the removal of this statue. It is history. Next we’ll be burning all the books with Adolph Hitler’s picture in it. Please, wokers, get a grip on your feelings. It’s history, leave it alone.
Don Brunelle
St. Simons Island