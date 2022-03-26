Between cackles, Vice President Kamala Harris told her party that “they got what they ordered,” a dedicated anti-American progressive green agenda, led by a barely cogent president and his totally inept team.
Kudos to VP Harris, for once she got it right. Biden’s destruction of America’s energy industry is the ultimate goal of his green bosses. Until all Americans own $100K electric vehicles, they deserve to live in the cold and dark, and ride bicycles. All Americans need to accept our urban Democrats’ defund the police criminality and embrace that our new urban landscape of marauding young thugs car-jacking, assaulting, robbing and killing is the end game of progressive justice and failing urban education.
The inevitable spawn of inept leadership is the appointments of even more inept minions to critical government positions. No boss likes smarter subordinates. Our woke military leaders and State Department proved their callous incompetence when they engineered America’s nightmare Afghanistan bug out.
Biden’s dalliance with green energy will be the catalyst that sparks an inflationary and recessionary era in America that will cripple our economy and quality of life for decades. Biden is placing America’s energy engine squarely in the hands of our worst enemies. Biden bragged in January 2021 that the “adults were back in charge.” It is obvious to most Americans and the world, allies and enemies, that Biden’s bravado is both ironic and dangerous as the possibility of WWIII looms.
Send in the clowns, Biden to Harris to Pelosi, an American fiasco!
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island