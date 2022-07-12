No woman wakes up ever wanting to get a divorce or uses it for birth control. Y’all can stop judging on women who seek out the procedure, because we have other methods like condoms and birth control which work if you use them correctly.
If you think this has something to do with a value of a life you’re mistaken, this is about government having control over future medical decisions in our lives which should only be discussed between a patient and doctor.
No one should be judging a woman’s right, women should show compassion towards others instead of calling them Jezebels.
The Bible preaches just that. It teaches us to have compassion over judgment.
Her choice does not affect you in any way, but your choices like speeding, human trafficking, neglect, home invasion, racism, opinions, anger, fear, manipulation, alcoholism, driving drunk, driving without a license, drugs, mental illness, mass shooting, being homophobic, misogyny (men and women), transphobia and your hate for those choices ruin my way of life and others around you.
Are you truly a good Christian if you pass judgment on others? How can you have compassion in your heart if you have all that in it? Does it make you feel more self righteous?
Kayla Viall
St. Simons Island