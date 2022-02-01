I hope this message finds you well in a crazy world. I just wanted to reach out to you to thank you for your years of service to the Brunswick and Golden Isles area. I am a 16 year old who grew up seeing The Brunswick News in the little newspaper boxes and seeing your name on the big billboard by the car wash at the bridge to the island. I am not very political, but your consistency seems to be the only consistency on St. Simons and the surrounding area. With so much change that envelopes our neighborhood, thanks for being a constant since I can remember.
Leo Morelli
St. Simons Island