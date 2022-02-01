I hope this message finds you well in a crazy world. I just wanted to reach out to you to thank you for your years of service to the Brunswick and Golden Isles area. I am a 16 year old who grew up seeing The Brunswick News in the little newspaper boxes and seeing your name on the big billboard by the car wash at the bridge to the island. I am not very political, but your consistency seems to be the only consistency on St. Simons and the surrounding area. With so much change that envelopes our neighborhood, thanks for being a constant since I can remember.

Leo Morelli

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Wyoming exchanges crew at sea

Wyoming exchanges crew at sea

Ballistic missile submarines home-ported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay deploy for about 80 days before returning to swap crews and resupply the boat with enough food to feed the sailors.

Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Travis McMichael conceded in federal court Monday that racist motives governed his actions in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man, but a judge then rejected the terms under which the convicted murderer intended to plea.