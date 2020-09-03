On behalf of many, I want to thank all those teachers and school employees who are working so diligently and with such care to educate our children. We’re aware that this is one of the strangest and most challenging seasons a school may ever face. We know there have been (and will be) challenges and risks, and no one expects perfection under these circumstances. Your commitment to, passion for, and love of our children and their education is on full display. We see you overcoming, adapting, and giving everything you have to this vocation, as you always do, and we appreciate you. Please know how grateful your community is for all that you are doing, especially right now. We pray that each of you, all of our children, and our entire community will come through these days with as little illness and worry as possible. Our schools provide so much more than is evident on the surface!
We’re also grateful to the wider community, especially St. Simons Presbyterian Church and Glynn Episcopal Ministries for supporting our mask drive. By mid-September, we will have delivered approximately 20,000 face masks to Glynn County schools, which would not have been possible without the generosity of this community. We’re proud to support our schools and our county in this way. It is our small way to share the love first shared with us by Jesus. We’re all in this together, and we’re with you, our educators, too. God bless you.
Rev. Tom Purdy
Christ Church Frederica