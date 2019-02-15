A huge shout out to Gilead Ministry Center for initiating efforts to provide Tim Tebow’s “A Night to Shine” in Brunswick this year. This event, along with so many other local efforts, celebrates people with special needs, letting them know they are loved and worthy.
As the parent of an adult son with special needs, I am grateful for your initiative. Gilead Ministry, as you begin preparations for next year, my hope is you’ll find partners in other local churches excited about working with you and that this event will serve as a catalyst to assimilate this population into church life.
Well done, Gilead Ministry Center. Sign me up.
Doreen Sigman
Brunswick