A huge shout out to Gilead Ministry Center for initiating efforts to provide Tim Tebow’s “A Night to Shine” in Brunswick this year. This event, along with so many other local efforts, celebrates people with special needs, letting them know they are loved and worthy.

As the parent of an adult son with special needs, I am grateful for your initiative. Gilead Ministry, as you begin preparations for next year, my hope is you’ll find partners in other local churches excited about working with you and that this event will serve as a catalyst to assimilate this population into church life.

Well done, Gilead Ministry Center. Sign me up.

Doreen Sigman

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.