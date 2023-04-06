Despite the news of strife and division in our community, we are a caring people. Recent efforts of this community were evidenced by the results to raise funds for local charities benefiting children and women — The 2023 Christ Church Tour of Homes.

Thank you to the sponsors, benefactors, homeowners, patrons and over 300 volunteers who made it possible to surpass our fundraising goal of $100,000. Nearly 30 organizations right here in Glynn and McIntosh counties that are making a difference in the lives of our youth and their families will receive grants as a result of these efforts. Many thanks to The Brunswick News for its coverage in the March 3 lifestyle section listing each of the charities receiving grants. All are invited to join us for a service of blessing and celebration at Christ Church on April 23, 2 p.m., to bless these charities and celebrate the efforts of all who made the grants possible.

