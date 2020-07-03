I was just about to send you a complaint that your selection of letters for publication was drifting too far left.
Then I open this morning’s edition and found a nice letter from Ms. Roughton complaining about publishing too many of Mr. Feltons letters from the far right.
I then decided that it may be my vantage point that distorts my judgement.
Instead of complaining I will simply say, “Thank you for your service”.
People say that to me all the time when they find out I was in a war.
The Leavy family deserves a thank you far more than I do. I think that it takes more courage to attempt put out an honest daily newspaper in our spoiled, litigious, polarized, society than it does for a naive 19 year old to make one foot go in front of the other, while walking the point.
The Brunswick News is one of less then 90 family owned daily papers in the USA. The rest have died hard financial deaths or have been bought up by syndicates with agendas.
So, once again Mr. Leavy let me say, “Thank you for you service!” to you and your fine crew, as you walk the point, in the war for the survival of our Republic.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick