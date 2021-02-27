As I write this letter, the Georgia General Assembly is rushing as fast as possible to pass legislation that will impede the ability of five local governments to achieve officially adopted goals to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.
I think everyone would prefer that state and federal governments take the lead in dealing with the climate crisis, but in the absence of urgently needed action from those quarters, cities are filling the breach.
That’s why citizens and local government officials from these cities oppose HB 150 and SB 102, which aim to prevent “governmental entities from adopting any policy that prohibits the connection or reconnection of any utility service based upon the type or source of energy or fuel.”
Instead of supporting local efforts to create a survivable future for our children and grandchildren by advancing the clean energy transition, legislators are choosing to shield the natural gas industry from its necessary and inevitable decline.
Glynn County has not yet joined its coastal neighbor to the north, Savannah, in embracing the clean energy transition. As a coastal community threatened by a rising sea level and intensifying hurricanes, please take note that Representative Don Hogan chose to prioritize industry profits over a sustainable future when he voted for HB 150.
The Senate will be voting on this issue very soon. Can you persuade Senator Sheila McNeill to support local governments who are valiantly blazing a trail to clean energy? Her constituents have much to lose if she makes the wrong choice.
Karen Grainey
Savannah