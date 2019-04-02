Early in the 2019 General Assembly, legislators from every coastal district and both political parties, unanimously sponsored HR 48 and SR 88. These resolutions send a message to the federal government that the dirty business of offshore oil and gas drilling is incompatible with the local industries and the quality of life in coastal Georgia.
HR 48 has made its way through the committee process. Last week, Rep. Lynn Smith, Chairwoman of the Natural Resources Committee, recommended HR 48 be added to the House voting agenda. Inexplicably, one hour after it was added to Tuesday’s agenda, HR 48 was sent back to Rules at the recommendation of Representative Powell from Hartwell.
Under no circumstances should the future of our resources, communities, and landscapes be dictated by the federal government’s ruinous plans, oil lobbyists, or non-coastal delegates. Now is the time to send a unified state message to the federal government — Georgia is no place for offshore drilling.
Tuesday is the last day that this powerful, yet rare, united voice for coastal Georgia can be adopted by the House of Representatives. We still have time — contact your representative today. Make sure he/she understands the power of this statement and the need to only vote for a resolution that makes clear Georgia’s opposition to oil and gas drilling.
Alice M. Keyes
Brunswick