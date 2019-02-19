It was with great interest that I read Kyle Wingfield’s column on Monday. My family members are educators participating in the Teachers Retirement System (TRS). I served our state and retired under the Employees Retirement System (ERS). Our legislature broke faith with ERS recipients 10 years ago. A cost of living adjustment (COLA) has not been awarded since 2009, despite a robust economy and tax collection. Now, efforts are being made to strip COLAs from teachers as well.
I have messaged my representatives to share the urgent need for a COLA but to this date, no response has been received. The average ERS annual retirement benefit is less than $22,000.00 a year, assuring that the lack of a COLA puts our faithful formal servants further and further into poverty at a time when the daily cost of living is increasing due to medical and other issues associated with our aging.
Teachers, protest like you never have. Do not permit this change in your retirement to impact you as it has your servant brothers. Defeat this bill. And when you do, please advocate for your fellow civil servant brothers to be afforded the COLA that your teacher brethren will receive this year. For all that we did, we did in the service of others.
Mark Newman
Brunswick