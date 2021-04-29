A few years ago, the Camden County Commissioners proposed to make Camden County a hub for space launches. Since then, the county has spent millions on the “Spaceport” project, and the “Spaceport” saga provides a wonderful example of the pitfalls of throwing tax dollars at government-sponsored business propositions that promise to create jobs.
As the approval process has bogged down, the county has had to revise and scale back the project so that it now makes even less economic sense than when first proposed. The county’s economic development planners never have been able to explain how the math would work, other than to predict the millions it would cost Camden County taxpayers. Sadly, the public, hungry for some economic growth, was duped by the promise of a few high-paying jobs and will now have to come to grips with the tax increases required to pay for past misjudgments.
There is a lesson to be learned from this debacle: The best way to create jobs is to provide a stable economic environment of comparatively low taxes and sensible regulations. In the words of Nobel Laureate economist, Dr. Gary Becker, “Experience shows that government officials, spending tax-payer funds, tend to make worse business investments than individuals who put their own money at risk.”
The sad part is Camden County taxpayers will be stuck with the costs of a folly that will never come to fruition.
James Klauder
Fernandina Beach, Fla.