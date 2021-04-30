Right now, there are ideas floating around Washington D.C. to send American taxpayer money to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras for the people of those countries to help keep them in their own country.
In 2016, America gave Guatemala $131 million, Honduras $98 million and El Salvador $68 million for a grand total of $297 million in American taxpayer dollars. This aid has been going on for years, and not just for those three countries but other countries as well. If you have the time, just do a research on what countries around the world get American federal aid. It will open up your eyes. I believe we could use that money here and make things better for all of us.
Now Biden and the far left want to send these three countries our money to pass out and give it to those people to stay home. Question is who’s pocket will our money go to? What guarantee does out government have that our money will go to those in need?
We all know who will get that money, and it’s not the people who need it. It will go to the rich and powerful. If you believe I am wrong, then I am willing to sell you some beachfront property in Arizona very cheaply.
I hope that 2022 will be a good year to vote in some people into office who care about all Americans.
Art Guzman
Brunswick