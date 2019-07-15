I just returned from two weeks in the Scandinavian countries which the democratic socialists (and my adult children) tout as the role model of how the United States should run things — taxpayer paid-for health care, taxpayer paid-for post high education, etc.
In every country, I asked locals what they paid in taxes. Our German college student tour guide: 60 percent tax. Also, Germany had a 19 percent sales tax. Our taxi driver in Copenhagen: 60 percent. Also when he bought his taxi, he paid a sales tax of 180 percent of the car’s sales price. (That is not a misprint). In Stockholm, our bartender: 40 percent income tax with a minimum tax rate of 30 percent for what our bartender called the “low income workers.”
When cornered, our democratic socialists admit that taxes will have to go up for everyone to pay for their programs, not just on “the rich.” But they never say how much. Now that I’ve been there, I know how much. I hope my kids, and my bartender son-in-law, are ready for a cut in their lifestyle when they have to pay these taxes instead of the minimal taxes they pay now.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island