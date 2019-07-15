I just returned from two weeks in the Scandinavian countries which the democratic socialists (and my adult children) tout as the role model of how the United States should run things — taxpayer paid-for health care, taxpayer paid-for post high education, etc.

In every country, I asked locals what they paid in taxes. Our German college student tour guide: 60 percent tax. Also, Germany had a 19 percent sales tax. Our taxi driver in Copenhagen: 60 percent. Also when he bought his taxi, he paid a sales tax of 180 percent of the car’s sales price. (That is not a misprint). In Stockholm, our bartender: 40 percent income tax with a minimum tax rate of 30 percent for what our bartender called the “low income workers.”

When cornered, our democratic socialists admit that taxes will have to go up for everyone to pay for their programs, not just on “the rich.” But they never say how much. Now that I’ve been there, I know how much. I hope my kids, and my bartender son-in-law, are ready for a cut in their lifestyle when they have to pay these taxes instead of the minimal taxes they pay now.

Frank Cullen

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.