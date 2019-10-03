I can appreciate the city commissioners are trying to revitalize downtown Brunswick, but please don't do it at the taxpayer's expense.
I received tax bill from the city for $617.51 combined with the county tax for $592.02 that is a total of $1,263.53 on a rental I own in the city that possibly would sell for $89,000. Included in the tax bill is the waste management bill that the commissioners have allowed to increase to $266.40.
Their are a lot of people in Brunswick living on fixed incomes. They stand to lose their homes if you keep raising taxes and allow waste management to increase their rates.
FYI, the taxes would not look favorably to anyone out of state looking to invest in the area. If anyone asked my opinion on investing there I would tell them don't.
Alice Smallwood
Cheney, Wa.