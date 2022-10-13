The recent plethora of articles about the homeless in Brunswick highlights the problem, but none address solutions. The enactment of the city ordinance prohibiting “camping” only exacerbates the problem. It will create a nightmare at the jail for Sheriff Jump.
The confiscation of the property of the homeless creates yet another problem. The Well has no business taking possession and assuming the liability for “lost property.” If it is going to be seized by the city, accounting for it is the city’s responsibility, not that of The Well or any other charitable entity.
There may be a problem here with taking property without due process of law. Here comes the ACLU. The homeless will create a revolving door at the jail and, upon release, without transportation, they will have no means to recover their property. The charities are doing good work to address the homeless problem, but their resources are limited.
The city and the county talk about the problem, but do nothing to address it. There is not one nickel in either budget addressing homelessness. Other cities/counties have set up offices providing funding and assistance for the homeless. Why can’t we do the same?
Brunswick has rescheduled their homelessness summit to talk more about it on Oct. 20. It is time for the city and the county to stop talking and start doing something!