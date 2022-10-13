The recent plethora of articles about the homeless in Brunswick highlights the problem, but none address solutions. The enactment of the city ordinance prohibiting “camping” only exacerbates the problem. It will create a nightmare at the jail for Sheriff Jump.

The confiscation of the property of the homeless creates yet another problem. The Well has no business taking possession and assuming the liability for “lost property.” If it is going to be seized by the city, accounting for it is the city’s responsibility, not that of The Well or any other charitable entity.

