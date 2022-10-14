“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night,” said Sun Tzu.
Certainly the alleged election-voter fraud incidents of 2020 are “dark and impenetrable as night.” Plus it didn’t hurt that the folks no. 45 thought allies provided overwhelming anti-45 firepower. Et tu, Mitch, Mitt, Kevin? Biden even professed during the 2020 campaign of putting together an extensive voter fraud organization. With both major parties in on the take-down, net result, no significant investigations or convictions have resulted so far.
There are critical state elections upcoming where some “dark and impenetrable” plans could help a Dem candidate over the top. Two of those elections are in Georgia.
U.S. Senate — A recent Real Clear Politics poll had Herschel Walker down 14 points. Somebody at RCP misread Bulldog Nation. No way 14. In this summer’s primary approximately 1,175,595 votes cast in GOP primary. Herschel Walker amassed 801,689. In the Dem primary 727,945 votes were cast and the incumbent received 699,143. That’s a net difference of 447,650 favoring the GOP. Two plus two equals four, just saying.
Governor — Polls show Brian Kemp decisively pulling away from his opponent who is on a catastrophic slippery slope into the Chattahoochee. The summer’s primary numbers seem to show four more for Kemp who received 885,794 votes of 1,198,435 GOP votes cast. In the Dem primary, his challenger ran uncontested and received 723,594 votes. Now that’s a net difference of 474,841 more GOP votes cast than in the Dem primary. Numbers don’t lie, just saying.
Take nothing for granted, vote!