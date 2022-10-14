“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night,” said Sun Tzu.

Certainly the alleged election-voter fraud incidents of 2020 are “dark and impenetrable as night.” Plus it didn’t hurt that the folks no. 45 thought allies provided overwhelming anti-45 firepower. Et tu, Mitch, Mitt, Kevin? Biden even professed during the 2020 campaign of putting together an extensive voter fraud organization. With both major parties in on the take-down, net result, no significant investigations or convictions have resulted so far.

