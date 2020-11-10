Seven years ago when I moved to Brunswick, I was appalled by at the shape of the American flags being flown over businesses and local buildings.
I made it a one person campaign to change that. I called or visited anyone who flew a faded or torn flag. I got results. Over 15 flags were replaced.
Now it appears that again the flag fliers need to be reminded of just what our flag represents. In this time of illness and unrest, we need to honor those who fought for our flag our country and our freedom. So listen up if you fly our flag, fly one to make our country proud. I feel that is one thing we can all agree on.
Doris Wadd
Brunswick