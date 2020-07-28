There have been several letters on this page regarding wearing masks during the current health phenomena. Most expressing the point of view that we should wear masks at all times or when in public settings and unable to social distance.
It is amazing to me how little proponents of mask wearing know about the human body. We all wear a mask 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and we have it on whether there is a health phenomena going on or not — this wonderful God given mask is called our immune system.
For it to work efficiently, one must take care of this awesome mask — a good diet, good hygiene, exercise, limit or stop bad-habits like smoking, drinking and overeating especially fried, greasy fattening foods. And for good measure throw in vitamins like A, B, C, D, and zinc.
Take care of your immune system, and it will take care of you. Enjoy wearing yours today.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island