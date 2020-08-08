America has become a depository of toxic culture. Why cannot we lay to rest one of our stalwart champions of democracy without criticizing the eulogists who honor him?
Looking down from above, John Lewis applauds those who continue his work in securing the vote and the principles of liberty. The vote means “freedom.”
Guessing how many jelly beans are in a jar or beatings by wielders of billy clubs have been replaced by the shortening of voting days and fewer polling stations, especially in minority communities. One must have an exact identification. I spell my name in three different declarations. Under the guise of elections integrity, racism lives well.
Those who love liberty. Those who enjoy freedom. Those who “hold the truth that all men are created equal.” You who believe that people should have liberty to pursue happiness — do not be silent. Everyone must speak and call out racism.
Where are the people of power? Until you lift your voice we will continue to see protesters in the street. They have long been ignored. The killing of black men happened in the light of day. Children playing in the street or going to a friends house or jogging end in death. Why does a white man drive his car into protesters killing a young woman?
The silence of leaders allows systemic racism to continue. It is the ideologies and policies that keep them in power. There is no sensitivity to the struggles of the black family.
Where are the courageous? Where are you? Condemn systemic racism now.
Jim Norris
St. Simons Island