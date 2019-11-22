Ongoing events, combined with authoritative analysis of accelerating environmental trends, make it abundantly clear that coastal Georgia can longer afford to conduct business as usual.
In the aftermath of major hurricanes, record-breaking temperatures and warnings about billions more dollars in looming climate damages — issued by both financial experts and the scientific community — it’s time for coastal Georgians to seize the opportunity for taking pragmatic action.
In pursuit of our shared self-interest, political resolve and citizen support must be committed to the following measures:
• Establish a body of advisors, supported by a panel of scientific and engineering experts, to continuously monitor and assess sea-level rise, its impacts, and how to minimize damages. Such impacts include flooding, both “sunny-day” and storm-surge related, as well as health and property threats such as compromised or destroyed septic systems, which are disabled by shallower ground water, pushed higher by rising seas.
• Develop effective working relationships with state and federal legislators aimed at advancing accurate information and funding support essential to the transitions needed for sustaining coastal areas under these worsening climate threats. When feasible, costly engineering solutions such as sea-walls, elevated building foundations, and enhanced drainage and sewage systems will be needed. When infeasible, federal assistance for relocating housing, businesses, and public facilities will be utterly vital.
• Adopt an aggressive program supporting actions to reduce greenhouse gases — the primary cause of the climate crisis — by improving energy-efficiency and boosting conversion to clean energy sources.
Georgia’s coastal counties must act resolutely and rapidly.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast