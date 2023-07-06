I am writing in praise of David Kyler’s letter regarding justices on our Supreme Court and their recent decision to weaken protection of U.S. waters. Mr. Kyler’s letter, which was published on June 13, says it all.
Our Supreme Court justices are at it again, ruling against laws approved years ago. These laws have protected individuals and the environment. It is not difficult to understand why the justices would vote to weaken protection of U.S. waters.
The outcome of this vote is no surprise. We are witness to a Supreme Court that is a political court, an activist court that cares more about the interests of corporate polluters upstream from our coastal wetlands than the integrity of the national water supply. Swine waste, and more, can now flow more or less unrestricted into our watersheds.
You may remember Sen. John McCain stating there should be no activist judges serving on our courts. Obviously, his fellow Republicans didn’t heed his warning. Former President Trump and his congressional cronies have made sure judges who sit on our courts, especially our Supreme Court, are partial to extreme conservative legislation and beliefs.