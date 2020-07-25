As a former journalist, I implore you to help sponsor The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which was promoted in a recent Brunswick News opinion piece. Newspapers everywhere have sustained serious losses for decades, and more than 1,000 have closed.

With COVID-19, record-setting unemployment, and unprecedented political dissension, it is essential that local newspapers provide their communities with updates and conduct necessary investigations. To quote The Washington Post’s motto, “Democracy dies in darkness.” We need to know what’s going on.

Please contact your legislators by email, phone, or mail. Or consider going to https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.

Jan Gehorsam

St. Simons Island

