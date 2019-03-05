To the writer’s suggestions on how to stop jumpers, it will really not work. Security cameras need to be monitored by someone. Police officers are patrolling their area, and the officer may not be close enough to get there in time. Sensors, again the officer may be on the other side of the bridge.
Then again, let’s just say that something is put in place at this bridge. The jumper can find another bridge to jump from; there are a few in Jacksonville and Savannah. What is so hard to jump off of an overpass on I-95, the fall could kill a person and if not cars and trucks could run over them.
There are no easy answers to this serious problem. Maybe have a 24-hour community outreach center with trained personnel to man the phones. Of course, all of this will cost money and that means higher taxes for everyone to pay for the suggestions that are mentioned.
If family members know and hear something about one of their family members, they should call someone and get him/her some help. The first real help is at the start of this, before the person in question is standing on that rail.
A. Guzman
Brunswick