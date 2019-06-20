Regarding Connor Foarde’s article of June 8, please go to the St. Simons Land Trust website http://www.sslt.org/index.php/current-projects/musgrove and read the “Vision” for and “Ecological Value” of Guale Preserve, including “the marsh shoreline functions as an important habitat for coastal species. This marsh-upland transitional zone is an important nesting ground for osprey, wood stork, and diamondback terrapins. Rare calciphilic plants such as Florida privet and climbing buckthorn are also found along the shoreline.”
As was David Pope, Executive Director of SSLT, I was left scratching my head: How could you make this marvelous acquisition even more wonderful? Surprisingly, the land trust proposes powerboats.
1. There is a boat ramp on South Harrington that already accesses Village Creek.
2. If the DNR’s need to launch research vessels is to study the effect of boat noise, boat wakes, and boater noise on wildlife and nesting birds — I can save them some time and money.
3. Mr. Pope “lamented the fact that the (zoning) board’s decision threw up a heap of roadblocks . . . for the First African Baptist Church, which manages the Village Cemetery”. Not at all. The church accesses the cemetery by Village Cemetery Road.
I suggest parking at Frederica Park and riding your bike down Hampton Spur to Village Drive to the waterfront. It is a lovely ride and quiet, quiet, quiet.
Anita Hand
Brunswick