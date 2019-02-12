I have an idea for downtown Brunswick instead of a conference center. Why not put up a building with retail/restaurant/parking garage on the street level and condos/apartments above.

It would bring people downtown to live, which I think is necessary for Brunswick to boom. I certainly would be interested in having a condo/apartment there.

I love downtown Brunswick and think it has so much potential and have often thought that the owners of the buildings on Newcastle Street should install elevators and make living quarters in their upstairs. The more people living downtown the more businesses would be needed — a win/win for everyone.

Helen O’Donoghue

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.