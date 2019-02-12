I have an idea for downtown Brunswick instead of a conference center. Why not put up a building with retail/restaurant/parking garage on the street level and condos/apartments above.
It would bring people downtown to live, which I think is necessary for Brunswick to boom. I certainly would be interested in having a condo/apartment there.
I love downtown Brunswick and think it has so much potential and have often thought that the owners of the buildings on Newcastle Street should install elevators and make living quarters in their upstairs. The more people living downtown the more businesses would be needed — a win/win for everyone.
Helen O’Donoghue
St. Simons Island