Joe, I’d rather have the cash. Biden said the washout red wave was a good day for democracy. Perhaps he meant a good day for socialism and freeloaders. He then doubled down by saying he did not intend on changing any of the polices destroying the nation. Why should he?
We are in desperate times and need a total clean sweep of the Congress and a president who will unite our faltering nation. While voting for any Democrat is anathema to my soul, there is one Democrat I would consider. That would be Robert Kennedy. Even if he dresses like a head waiter in a rib joint. He is believable and stands for what is right in my opinion. He definitely is not of the current socialist Democrat ilk.