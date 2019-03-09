Expecting to see the normal flow of 20 to 30 seniors randomly drifting in during my docent shift at the new World War II Home Front Museum on Wednesday, I was greeted by a bus load of eighth-graders from Risley Middle School.
Escorted by a corps of four teachers, they were completing an assignment requiring them to search for facts from the displays. The history teacher had creatively designed a scavenger hunt which focused the students on the task of winning.
After an hour, it dawned on me I didn’t see one cellphone in use, nor did I see any questionable behavior or disrespect to us, the teachers or each other.
They seemed to have fun with each other and showed a great deal of politeness when they asked us for help finding a fact for their search.
While we hear concerns about how today’s young are being raised, the parents and teachers at Risley Middle School are definitively doing something right.
Jim DeLong
St Simons Island