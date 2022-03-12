Editor’s Note: The News does not print letters in support of political candidates after qualifying concludes. This letter was received before qualifying closed on Friday.
I am a 15-year-old sophomore at Brunswick High. I wanted to share an influential experience with you.
I am on the golf team and play with other clubs. The Brunswick News did an article on me and Derrick did a wonderful job. As a result, Mr. Wade Herring, a candidate for the First Congressional District, was visiting our area and read the article.
Shortly after, I was called to the front office and given a letter from Herring. I didn’t know him but you can imagine my surprise, as I’m not voting age. It was a letter of encouragement and thanks for the great job I am doing as a young man. Youth are not normally a big part of a campaign, but this letter said something to me: “I am important and I make a difference.” I researched and found out he believes and is fighting for what I believe in: community development, education, health care, voting rights and equality.
I started a brand called “One United” last year and it’s what I feel our generation is going to accomplish because of our diversity. I feel strong about my future due to the connection with Herring. I wrote Herring a thank you letter and he said he wanted to meet me personally, and to keep him updated about my golf and educational progress. At a recent golf tournament at Brunswick Country Club, Herring came by to meet me.
A lot of people say things that they don’t really mean.
Jeremiah Austin
Brunswick