I can hardly believe that it is being proposed again — and supported — until I realized who was pushing it! No, I am not in favor of forgiving student debt. These loans were legally if not always wisely made contracts to assist individuals to get education and training to improve their future careers.
In my banking career, I helped a few families and their children originate, renew, extend, increase and pay student loans. For these individuals, the loans were part of their provision for an education that enabled payment to school administrations, instructors, text book writers and housing providers among other expenses. Should this debt be paid? Yes! These loans are legal and moral obligations that should be paid so that future students can be aided too. While some of these loans may have substantial balances, few would or should be as much as the cost of a house which is most often financed.
The proposal for a loan forgiveness plan is another example of a decline in our leaders’ moral, ethical and financially responsible actions.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island