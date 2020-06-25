I’m a student in Glynn County about to enter my sophomore year of high school, and I wouldn’t be writing this over my summer break without grave cause.
In case you didn’t know, there’s been talk about building a Coastal Community Center for the Arts using $20 million from a 2015 ESPLOST resolution. I’m greatly opposed to that.
Why on earth would a county with about 20% poverty rate (when the national average is about 13%) want to take $20 million away from educating its future to build an arts center that’ll cost more money to maintain than it could potentially bring in? Why would our county be preferable over Jacksonville and Savannah, both of which are a little more than an hour away from us and have a larger population to support such a venue.
It’s also been argued that CCCA would benefit the students of Glynn County. This is not the case. How often could any one school, let alone the whole county, muster up the school busses, money, students and chaperones to make it to this place more than once or twice a year?
In 2015, it was decided that this $20 million could be used for either a new elementary school or a handful of other miscellaneous options including upgrades to technology and equipment which every school is always in need of, especially with distance learning being a potential for our future.
There’s no reason for CCCA, let’s not keep silent about it.
JJ Briggs
Brunswick