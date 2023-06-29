I thoroughly was inspired and moved to tears for the June 24 article about how two brave sheriff’s deputies saved lives. I am so glad that the stories were written in detail so that we can see what wonderful work police do to save lives. To save a man from choking and a little boy from dying deserves the highest commendations we can give to recognize these acts of compassion and bravery. Thank you for this article. It made my day, how human beings can help each other, especially police officers, and that we should support good police work like these two officers did.
Linda McZeal