I was wondering recently what U.S. citizens would think might happen if we, or other major countries, were to cease assistance to Ukraine. I have a pretty good idea and would like to share it with you.

Once active resistance was shut down due to lack of support from the free world, Putin would declare Ukraine a part of Russia (actually he already did this), finish the occupation and the replacement of government, round up the citizens of Ukraine and place them in internment camps, where they would be interrogated and divided into groups for further processing. Many of these would be transported to Russia. Millions would die. The possibility of further Ukrainian resistance would be reduced to close to zero.

