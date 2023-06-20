I was wondering recently what U.S. citizens would think might happen if we, or other major countries, were to cease assistance to Ukraine. I have a pretty good idea and would like to share it with you.
Once active resistance was shut down due to lack of support from the free world, Putin would declare Ukraine a part of Russia (actually he already did this), finish the occupation and the replacement of government, round up the citizens of Ukraine and place them in internment camps, where they would be interrogated and divided into groups for further processing. Many of these would be transported to Russia. Millions would die. The possibility of further Ukrainian resistance would be reduced to close to zero.
All property would be seized and transferred to Russian ownership. Power generation, housing, transportation, manufacturing, retail, everything would belong to Russia.
When the occupation was complete and running as intended, Putin, having taken measure of the free world, would decide his next target.
When Putin (a former KGB operative) came to power, one of his primary goals — if not the primary goal — was to reestablish the USSR to its former glory and more. We may now see that plan underway. If Ukraine is defeated we can expect others to follow: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania and more.
Preventing this is why we must do everything we can to keep Ukraine free. Does anyone want the USSR back? I didn’t think so.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.