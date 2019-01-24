Let’s stop trying to convict the President in the media and by those criminals sentenced for their illegal activities who now are joining the misdirected tide against the President and who attempt to take advantage to save their own hide. The Constitution is being trampled by swamp dwelling creatures who will do anything to stop the President who said he would drain the swamp. Well I hope the swamp rats get left high and dry. Enough.

Progressives you want communist revolution, violence and anarchy. Well be careful for what you ask for. Enough. Long live independence, freedom, democracy, unity, peace and the USA. And if the progressive duo of Debbie and Dickie Downer want to move to another country, then pack your trash and move.

Frank Klonoski

St Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.