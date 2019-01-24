Let’s stop trying to convict the President in the media and by those criminals sentenced for their illegal activities who now are joining the misdirected tide against the President and who attempt to take advantage to save their own hide. The Constitution is being trampled by swamp dwelling creatures who will do anything to stop the President who said he would drain the swamp. Well I hope the swamp rats get left high and dry. Enough.
Progressives you want communist revolution, violence and anarchy. Well be careful for what you ask for. Enough. Long live independence, freedom, democracy, unity, peace and the USA. And if the progressive duo of Debbie and Dickie Downer want to move to another country, then pack your trash and move.
Frank Klonoski
St Simons Island