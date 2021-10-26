The commissioners have agreed that replacing traffic lights with a roundabout at Frederica and Sea Island will improve traffic flow there. I agree with that. It will also cost a lot of money and trees.
A justification for a roundabout there is the intersection of Frederica and Kings Way where traffic flow is a lot better now with a roundabout. I wonder if they know that the traffic flow there improved considerably when the stop lights were taken down and temporary stop signs were installed to control traffic. I was really surprised at how much easier it was to navigate that intersection with stop signs controlling traffic.
There have been numerous times when I was stopped by a traffic light at Frederica and Sea Island and nobody was moving in any direction because traffic lights are crude controls. With stop signs, the intelligence of the drivers control the traffic and they are a lot cheaper than roundabouts.
Nick Pavlinac
St. Simons Island