Congress has become a place where you can say or read what you speak without any thought whatsoever. The 13-term congresswoman from Houston proves this observation continuously.
That would be the queenly Sheila Jackson Lee, who now revisits the horrors of slavery and the need to make financial restitution to Blacks. And she has the grand endorsement from none other than the old booty chasing/sniffing, forced to retire, John Conyers. Rep. Lee pulls out all the stops to get black descendants of slavery the cash they deserve despite it having been 157 years since anyone was a slave or owned slaves. Why not now the queen asks, even as our country is 23 trillion in borrowed debt and over 100 trillion in debt obligations?
If Blacks, why not the Chinese who built our rails, the Irish, or the indentured servants like my ancestors, or even now white men who carry the stigma of white guilt?
Fair minded people would concede that 23 trillion spent since LBJ’s war on poverty in 1965 should be considered reparations as Blacks for sure got their share of taxpayer loot. Even with Ms. Lee’s pulsating brain adorned with her ridiculous customary crown of pigtails fails to change my heart/mind on this one.
I am so tired of this slavery thing being a crutch for personal/collective failures. We get it, life was not fun for everyone on the plantations.
As Bill Gates said, being born poor is not one’s fault, dying poor is. Move on and stop the blame game.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island