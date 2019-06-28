2019 is a year to celebrate. With over 2,700 loggerhead turtle nests already discovered, Georgia is on track to smash 2016’s record with more than 4,000 nests.
Sea turtles have become so synonymous with our coast that it’s easy to forget that only 15 years ago, there were fewer than 400 nests in the entire state. We owe a debt of gratitude to the many dedicated researchers who have made this progress possible. In particular, the sea turtle leadership at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Conservation Section deserve our thanks.
But protecting Georgia’s wildlife is all of our responsibility, and we cannot lose sight of the critical work left to do. The hatchlings emerging from nests this summer will return in another three decades to lay their own eggs, and we are the ones with the power to determine their future.
The Jekyll Island State Park Authority (JIA) recently proposed revisions to its lighting ordinance — changes that would weaken protections and increase harmful lighting across its beaches. After public outcry, JIA pledged to start a ‘meaningful dialogue’ with GADNR biologists and claims they won’t make changes that disregard DNR’s recommendations. We must watch carefully to ensure JIA upholds that promise and doesn’t jeopardize the decades of progress made across our coast.
After all, it’s easy to say that we all love sea turtles. But now is the time for everyone who cares about these extraordinary animals to demonstrate that those words aren’t just empty promises.
Learn how to make your voice heard at Facebook.com/SSITurtles.
Catherine Ridley
St. Simons Island