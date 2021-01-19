People are asking, what can we do to save our nation from liberals and communism. The answers haven’t been very productive.
The liberals are stepping on our God given culture that has made America so great. They find that by destroying our culture, they can rebuild a new society that has no rules. We are letting them steal our culture from us by letting the non-productive people get by with their sorriness.
Parents and grandparents are the guilty ones by tolerating the habits of their children, grandchildren and others they want to please. Just look around you and notice all the things that they do to themselves to get attention. I don’t have to elaborate, you see them every day destroying their bodies and appearance, and you are afraid to say something.
If the people who want to save our culture and our country would just stand up for something, then we might get on the right track to correcting our loss of culture and ultimately loss of America.
They have taken over our schools, let’s take them back. Know that the enemy is the NEA and the GSBA and the liberal administrators that they cram down our throats. I pointed all this out when I was on the school board but very few listened. Now just look at the mess we are in.
Bob Tatum
Brookman