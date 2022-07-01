I read all three of your front-page articles concerning the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court reversal published on June 25. Either I am getting dementia, or all of the reporters are missing a simple truth.
The judges making the decision had only one job. That was to decide if the decision made in 1973 was constitutional. I have just read my copy of it and I find nowhere in it are reproductive control decisions a matter for the federal government, therefore, automatically left up to the sovereign states.
So why is everybody so up in arms? It is a prima facia decision. The original decision in ‘73 was clearly judicial over-reach. If we, the people, want the feds to control reproductive rights then let’s have a constitutional amendment to that effect.
The decision was a step back from the blending of our three branches of government. The many federal agencies de facto marriage to the Democratic Party have blurred these lines to such point that our constitutional democratic republic is in grave danger of becoming an autocracy. I am not certain that we can reverse the tide. I am certain of this.
If our union of states and republic is to be saved, it will be by actions of the sovereign states. Just as an aside, my mom once confided in me that they were struggling so hard to survive the Great Depression she would have aborted me if it had been available at that time.
I have lived and loved the American Dream for ninety years and so glad she didn’t.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick