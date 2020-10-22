Afraid to face our forefathers’ sins, some argue the Civil War wasn’t about slavery since most White Southerners were too poor to own slaves. But at the 1863 Georgia General Assembly, Gov. Joseph Brown, explained:
“Mr. Lincoln avows his purpose to abolish slavery by force of arms; and to establish negro equality among us. If he is successful, the rich who own slaves will lose their money… but they will generally have enough left to… get away, from a state of society so wretched and so degrading. The poor who have not the means to enable them to leave, must remain with their families; and submit to negro equality. What is the result? The poor white man goes to the polls to vote… and the negro, claimed by Mr. Lincoln to be his equal, goes by his side, to exercise the same right. The poor man enters the jury box … and the negro takes his seat by his side, and is recognized by the Court as his equal. The poor man is on trial for his life, the negro appears upon the stand, as his equal, and is permitted to testify against him. The poor man… goes to his wealthier neighbor to seek employment, and the negro appears by his side. The poor man sends his children to school, and the children of the negro are seated by their side.”
As Gov. Brown unapologetically explained, it wasn’t just slavery at stake it was an entire system of White supremacy.
Jim Barger Jr.
St. Simons Island