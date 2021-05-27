I read with fascination the article in the May 18 edition concerning state representatives contemplating giving themselves a retirement boost. I found it interesting because they have not taken similar action related to the state employees retirement system.
Georgia state retirees have not received a cost of living adjustment to their retirement benefits since 2008. The average state retiree benefit is less than $27,000 a year and many find it necessary to secure retirement jobs or Social Security to make ends meet.
This year, the state will provide a lump sum “bonus” of 3% of retirement earnings, not to exceed $1,800 to retirees. Since this is not a COLA, retirees lose ground to inflation year after year, as they have since 2008.
Why should elected, part-time legislators get a retirement at all, much less benefit when those fulfilling their mandates fall behind? As Uncle Joe famously says, “Come on, man.”
Representatives and senators, remember who put you there. Don’t forget that you are first and foremost servants. Take care of us. It’s about time.
Mark Newman
Brunswick