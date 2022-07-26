In 1974, the Okefenokee Swamp gained protection as a federally designated wilderness area. During my 10 years as a congressman, protecting Cumberland Island and the Okefenokee Swamp are the pieces of legislation I am most proud of sponsoring.
Now the Okefenokee Swamp Wilderness Area, spanning some 350,000 acres, a dense carbon sink, is under threat. It is time for Georgia’s leaders to step up and permanently protect this natural wonder from proposed mining operations that would drain the swamp and significantly impact the animals that call it home and the humans that visit it by the hundreds of thousands annually.
Swamp to Sea — our Georgia Coast is a treasure. Georgia legislators need to make 2023 another banner year for conservation in Georgia by adopting the Okefenokee Protection Act during the upcoming General Assembly session.
Our family is in the tree farm business, and we trust the UGA Warnell School of Forestry. When one of their distinguished professors, Dr. Rhett Jackson, says mining will lower the water level of the swamp and St. Marys River, we need to listen.
Risking one of Georgia’s natural wonders for minerals that can be obtained elsewhere simply isn’t worth it. I urge Georgia’s leaders to finish what we began in 1974 and secure permanent protection for the Okefenokee Swamp to protect this natural resource legacy for future generations.