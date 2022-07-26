In 1974, the Okefenokee Swamp gained protection as a federally designated wilderness area. During my 10 years as a congressman, protecting Cumberland Island and the Okefenokee Swamp are the pieces of legislation I am most proud of sponsoring.

Now the Okefenokee Swamp Wilderness Area, spanning some 350,000 acres, a dense carbon sink, is under threat. It is time for Georgia’s leaders to step up and permanently protect this natural wonder from proposed mining operations that would drain the swamp and significantly impact the animals that call it home and the humans that visit it by the hundreds of thousands annually.

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.