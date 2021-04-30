A highly revered athlete and supporter of the last president or an insurrectionist — that is apparently the choices the Georgia Republicans are considering to run for Senator.
After three audits of the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election and recent state Republican legislative changes to Georgia voting regulations, the party appears to be in disarray. Is there desperation among members of the minority party? Are they willingly enabling the Democrats to take control of Georgia because of their confusion and lack of focus?
This is the party I supported for years — Eisenhower, Nixon, H.W. Bush, W. Bush, small government, fiscal responsibility, family values. Now we have Joe Biden, a president who really believes in a strong and respected United States.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island