On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of attorney Austin E. Catts Sr. of Catts & Brooks LLC in Brunswick after his passing at the age of 77.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1971, Mr. Catts began his career working for Georgia Legal Services and the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office and, over the next 50 years, practiced law throughout Georgia and the Southeast. He served his profession and community in many capacities and was the longtime counsel to Little St. Simons Island and its owners.
Austin Catts’ long and exemplary career is an inspiration to all members of the legal community. We are appreciative of his many generous contributions to the cause of justice in our state. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia