Star Parker’s Aug. 13 column, “Democrats bury the Civil Rights Movement,” assigns undeserved power and accomplishment to the Democratic party.
In Ms. Parker’s view, this week’s virtual Democratic party convention will — by itself — bury 1960s civil rights era ideals of equality and freedom if it nominates for U.S. vice president a woman selected by the party’s presidential nominee following a competitive selection process that excluded men.
Assuming Ms. Parker’s view is correct, after unilateral burial of long held national principles, a retreating Democratic party will create a historic void in our steadily diversifying nation, thereby providing a windfall opportunity for Republicans to seize the mantel of leadership on current civil rights issues such as inequality of workplace pay between males and females, whites and non-whites; and inequality of health care benefits — especially during COVID-19.
Dave Davis
St. Simons Island