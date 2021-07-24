Opponents of the Republican bill attacking voting aren’t misguided, unless you think standing up for the Constitution and the right to vote is being misguided.
The GOP attack on voting has nothing to do with election security, and everything to do with trying to rig the next election. Media and representatives that ignore that are disingenuous or outright deceitful.
Georgia has been run by the GOP for over 20 years now, if there are problems with voting, it is entirely their fault. Years of political games have upended our voting system again and again. After losing the 2020 election, there has been nothing but crying from the GOP.
Why didn’t the state GOP work with state Democrats on securing voting before the election like state Democrats wanted to? Why didn’t the GOP in Congress work with Congressional Democrats before the election on election security and other voting issues? It didn’t bother the GOP then, it only bothered them after they lost.
The real problem is the GOP are not doing anything about election security, they are trying to steal the next election. Most if not everything in their bill has nothing to do with security. Worse, they are basing everything on the big lie of voter fraud.
We need leaders we can trust and that use common sense, when it comes to voting, and everything else. The GOP have shown Georgia they can not be trusted, and show no common sense.
It is time to vote them out.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island