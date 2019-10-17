I am writing in reference to the article published on Oct. 15 in regard to the excellent breast cancer care that I received at Southeast Georgia Health System.
In addition to the excellent physicians who treated me, I failed to comment on the amazing staff starting with receptionists (who provide first impressions to we anxious patients), radiology technicians, lab technicians, cleaning staff, nurses and nursing assistants. They are across the board efficient, knowledgeable and compassionate. They have difficult jobs and my hat is off to them.
Thank you to everyone who participated in my experience to help me fight breast cancer.
Diane Waldron
St. Simons Island