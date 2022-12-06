St. Simons feels like a small town to me. I have always preferred that kind of familiarity: Everyone knows your business and many care. In addition, there are lovely surprises scattered in and out of daily contacts. For example, I recently went to the St. Simons library to pick up a book on hold. Not only do I recognize the staff, but they know my taste in books. I am a bit of a computer Googler by temperament. I was delighted when James wrote down a few websites to help me mine all the writings of humanity for my future personal favorites. My card needed renewing; he had already taken care of it.
Once outside, I paused to appreciate sunlight sparkling on the water of the expansive sound; no Golden Ray. Ahhhh. A young mother bustled by juggling her toddler and their leashed big fluffy dog. The little girl was dressed in a red flare dress, looking like a felt cutout of a Christmas tree. The golden retriever plodded along contently with reindeer antlers on its headband. Not what I expected to see, but pretty darn cute.