Currently, St. Simons Island has 41 public beach accesses. The majority of accesses are not accessible. The sign says beach access, but there is no access to the beach and no parking.

No. 4 (Florence Street) and No. 41 (16th Street) are not accessible due to Johnson Rocks blocking access. (NO boardwalks).

No. 20 (Myrtle Street) is no longer handicap accessible due to the new Johnson Rocks. The only handicap beach accesses are No. 24 (Massengale Park) and No. 27 (Coast Guard Station). No. 13 (9th Street), No. 25 (Driftwood Drive) and No. 40 (Gould’s Inlet) are no longer handicap accessible.

Massengale and Coast Guard Station are the only accesses with adequate parking.

No. 30 (4th Street) and No. 31 (5th Street) are so overgrown on East Beach, it is impossible to get to the beach.

Goulds Inlet is the only access that has limited parking. The other 13 East Beach accesses have no parking due to homeowners putting up “No Parking” signs, or putting orange cones in their yards.

As the years go by, non-beach homeowners will have less and less access to the public beach.

Thank you to the public works department for maintaining the beach accesses. The bike paths from Mallery/Ocean to 16th St./East Beach needs to be redone, and the overgrowth on the East Beach marshside needs trimming.

There are more walkers and bikers now, due to the growth of St. Simons Island. Please email the commissioners to address these issues.

Diane Schwaller

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Thirteen years ago, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals went from being one company to two. Operating solely as a vacation rental program has allowed Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals to focus on the hospitality industry and make improvements as the industry grows. O…

+2
Man in critical condition after car wreck

Man in critical condition after car wreck

A Brunswick man was hospitalized Saturday night after his pickup truck crashed into an oak tree at a high speed, broke in half and landed in a tidal ditch on Ocean Road at East Beach, according to witnesses and other reports.

Cutting on shipwreck could resume over weekend

Cutting on shipwreck could resume over weekend

A week after backing away from the formidable engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the VB 10,000 is now in position at the other end of the vessel and could resume cutting efforts this weekend, according to Unified Command.