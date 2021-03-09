Currently, St. Simons Island has 41 public beach accesses. The majority of accesses are not accessible. The sign says beach access, but there is no access to the beach and no parking.
No. 4 (Florence Street) and No. 41 (16th Street) are not accessible due to Johnson Rocks blocking access. (NO boardwalks).
No. 20 (Myrtle Street) is no longer handicap accessible due to the new Johnson Rocks. The only handicap beach accesses are No. 24 (Massengale Park) and No. 27 (Coast Guard Station). No. 13 (9th Street), No. 25 (Driftwood Drive) and No. 40 (Gould’s Inlet) are no longer handicap accessible.
Massengale and Coast Guard Station are the only accesses with adequate parking.
No. 30 (4th Street) and No. 31 (5th Street) are so overgrown on East Beach, it is impossible to get to the beach.
Goulds Inlet is the only access that has limited parking. The other 13 East Beach accesses have no parking due to homeowners putting up “No Parking” signs, or putting orange cones in their yards.
As the years go by, non-beach homeowners will have less and less access to the public beach.
Thank you to the public works department for maintaining the beach accesses. The bike paths from Mallery/Ocean to 16th St./East Beach needs to be redone, and the overgrowth on the East Beach marshside needs trimming.
There are more walkers and bikers now, due to the growth of St. Simons Island. Please email the commissioners to address these issues.
Diane Schwaller
St. Simons Island